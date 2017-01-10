NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in Bunge Limited (BG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,933 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bunge Limited were worth $36,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bunge Limited by 8,954.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge Limited by 123.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Limited by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. 355,946 shares of the stock were exchanged. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company earned $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Bunge Limited had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bunge Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on shares of Bunge Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. The Edible oil products and milling products segments include businesses that produce and sell edible oil based products, including vegetable oils, shortenings, margarines and mayonnaise, and milled grain products, such as wheat flours, corn-based products and rice.

