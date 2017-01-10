Nils Smedegaard Andersen Buys 22,145 Shares of BP plc (BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen purchased 22,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £113,825.30 ($138,423.08).

BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 513.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 482.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 453.24. BP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 249.44 and a 12-month high of GBX 520.16. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 97.12 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.27) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.45) price target (up from GBX 350 ($4.26)) on shares of BP plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.60) price target on shares of BP plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upped their price target on BP plc from GBX 495 ($6.02) to GBX 570 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 481.38 ($5.85).

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft.

