Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Goldcorp comprises about 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Goldcorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,193,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after buying an additional 271,369 shares during the period. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Goldcorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Goldcorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 21,870,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,376,000 after buying an additional 218,800 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Goldcorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 3,214,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock’s market cap is $12.38 billion.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 114.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goldcorp Inc. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/nikko-asset-management-americas-inc-increases-position-in-goldcorp-inc-gg/1146492.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.