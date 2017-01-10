NIC Inc. (EGOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) opened at 24.20 on Tuesday. NIC has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.55.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. NIC had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company earned $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIC will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ross C. Hartley sold 69,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $1,689,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,160.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross C. Hartley sold 240,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $6,057,137.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,236.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at $144,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of NIC by 4.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Other Software & Services category includes its subsidiaries that provide software development and services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies.

