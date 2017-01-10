Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Ngam Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ngam Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,618,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 809.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $663.06 and a one year high of $816.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $779.29 and its 200-day moving average is $765.14. The company has a market cap of $557.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.44. The firm earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ngam-advisors-l-p-buys-4527-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog/1146288.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $970.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price (up from $900.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.51.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.79, for a total value of $13,799,259.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,670 shares in the company, valued at $87,472,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.26, for a total value of $26,513,968.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.