NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Receives $128.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director John L. Skolds bought 800 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $821,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.90 per share, with a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) opened at 118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $131.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post $6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.29%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Receives $128.61 Average Price Target from Analysts” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/nextera-energy-inc-nee-receives-128-61-average-price-target-from-analysts/1146051.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.