NEXT plc (NXT) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have GBX 3,530 ($42.93) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,680 ($56.91).

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXT. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($72.36) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised their price objective on NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($59.59) to GBX 5,600 ($68.10) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Haitong Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($71.75) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Investec reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($59.59) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.37) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,751.81 ($57.79).

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4056.00 on Thursday. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 7,110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,863.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,014.23. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.88 billion.

WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/next-plc-nxt-cut-to-reduce-at-hsbc/1145902.html.

In other NEXT plc news, insider Steve Barber bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,101 ($49.87) per share, for a total transaction of £102,525 ($124,680.77). Also, insider Francis Salway bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,050 ($49.25) per share, with a total value of £50,625 ($61,565.12).

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.