NewStar Financial, Inc. (NEWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewStar Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NEWSTAR FINANCIAL INC is a specialized commercial finance company focused on meeting the complex financing needs of companies and private investors in the middle markets. The Company specializes in providing senior secured debt financing for the acquisition or recapitalization of mid-sized companies and commercial real estate. NewStar originates loans directly through a team of experienced, senior bankers organized around key industry and market segments. The Company targets ‘hold’ positions of up to $20 million and selectively underwrites or arranges larger transactions for syndication to other lenders. NewStar is headquartered in Boston, MA and has regional offices in Darien, CT, Chicago, IL, San Diego, CA, and Charleston, SC. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewStar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

NewStar Financial (NASDAQ:NEWS) opened at 9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $404.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.87. NewStar Financial has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

NewStar Financial (NASDAQ:NEWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. NewStar Financial had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business earned $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Analysts expect that NewStar Financial will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewStar Financial news, Director Bradley E. Cooper sold 13,246 shares of NewStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $121,730.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capital Z. Partners Iii Gp, Ltd sold 2,000,000 shares of NewStar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $17,860,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NewStar Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NewStar Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in NewStar Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 236,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NewStar Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NewStar Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewStar Financial Company Profile

NewStar Financial, Inc (NewStar) is a commercial finance company with specialized lending platforms focused on meeting the financing needs of companies and private investors in the middle market. The Company and its wholly owned investment management subsidiary, NewStar Capital LLC, are registered investment advisors and provide asset management services to institutional investors.

