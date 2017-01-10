Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) Shares Sold by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,459 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont Mining Corporation were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,249,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,476,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,480,000 after buying an additional 396,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) traded down 0.79% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,583,382 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.62 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $46.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Newmont Mining Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corporation will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Newmont Mining Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Newmont Mining Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -19.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/newmont-mining-corporation-nem-shares-sold-by-old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd/1147046.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vetr downgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.23 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

In other Newmont Mining Corporation news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $75,285.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $53,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation is a global mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana and Suriname. Its segments are North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.