New York Times Company (The) (NYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times Company (The) (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times Company (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Times Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New York Times Company (The) in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times Company (The) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) opened at 13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.45. New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

New York Times Company (The) (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business earned $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365 million. New York Times Company (The) had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New York Times Company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. New York Times Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 4.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,312,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,331,000 after buying an additional 363,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,442,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,987,000 after buying an additional 344,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,642,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after buying an additional 458,376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,017,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after buying an additional 102,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,251,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company (The) Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a media organization focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company includes newspapers, digital businesses and investments. Its businesses include newspapers, such as The New York Times; the International New York Times (INYT), the international edition of The Times; Websites, including NYTimes.com and international.nytimes.com; mobile applications, including The Times’s news applications, as well as interest-specific applications, such as NYT Cooking, Crossword and others, and related businesses, such as The Times news services division, digital archive distribution, NYT Live, and other products and services under The Times brand.

