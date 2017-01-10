New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9,629,000 Position in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Validus Holdings were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VR. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Validus Holdings by 61.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) traded up 0.74% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 301,411 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $56.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company earned $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Validus Holdings had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-9629000-position-in-validus-holdings-ltd-vr/1146689.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Validus Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Validus Holdings news, EVP Romel Salam sold 12,481 shares of Validus Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $640,524.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Noonan sold 273,000 shares of Validus Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $15,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,134,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through four operating segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. AlphaCat is an investment advisor managing capital from third parties and the Company in insurance linked securities and other investments in the property catastrophe reinsurance space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR).

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.