New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9,137,000 Position in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brocade Communications Systems were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Brocade Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brocade Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Brocade Communications Systems during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) traded up 0.201% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.485. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,628 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.480 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Brocade Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Brocade Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRCD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brocade Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus downgraded Brocade Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Carney sold 649,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $8,051,431.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brocade Communications Systems Company Profile

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions, and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company has three operating segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

