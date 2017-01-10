New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $236,832,000 Position in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $236,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 21.9% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,943,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,210,000 after buying an additional 446,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,026,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,327,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 111.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. United Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $112.83.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business earned $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.20 to $100.58 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Vetr lowered shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.94 per share, with a total value of $539,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

