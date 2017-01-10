Needham & Company LLC Boosts K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) Price Target to $29.00

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised K2M Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Gabelli started coverage on K2M Group Holdings in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on K2M Group Holdings in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on K2M Group Holdings in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K2M Group Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) opened at 21.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. K2M Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company’s market cap is $894.58 million.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm earned $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.21 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.97) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carson Anderson & Stow Welsh sold 4,416,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $81,225,411.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 17.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,780,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,003,000 after buying an additional 715,589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 32.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 17.9% in the third quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 754,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 204,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About K2M Group Holdings

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine technologies and techniques. The Company’s spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor. The Company is engaged in designing, development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from degenerative spinal conditions.

