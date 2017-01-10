Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday. DA Davidson currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.
NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.64.
Shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) traded down 4.75% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 626,623 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $499.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.04. Nautilus Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.99.
Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company earned $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Group, Inc. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 172.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,169,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after buying an additional 1,374,241 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $8,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 68.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 384,872 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 34.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 940,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Harkins & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth $5,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
About Nautilus Group, Inc. (The)
Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment offers its products through a network of independent retail companies with stores and Websites located in the United States and internationally.
