Nationwide Fund Advisors Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,705 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 142.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,659 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 525.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.28. 1,461,764 shares of the stock were exchanged. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $584.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.92 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up previously from $60.50) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $126,699.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 18,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.70 per share, with a total value of $999,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company’s across the globe distributed platform comprises approximately 200,000 servers in over 1,400 networks in over 120 countries. It is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services.

