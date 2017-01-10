Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $5,453,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Nationwide Fund Advisors maintained its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,671 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.17% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,292,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,920,000 after buying an additional 334,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,885,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,402,000 after buying an additional 179,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,139,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,952,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,828,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,755,000 after buying an additional 179,857 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 537,729 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.12 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HEI) is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s segments include Electric utility, Bank and Other. The Company operates its electric utility business through Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc and its subsidiaries, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc and Maui Electric Company, Limited (Maui Electric).

