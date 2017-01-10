National Retail Properties (NNN) Stake Decreased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,694,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,120,000 after buying an additional 3,786,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,687,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,672,000 after buying an additional 1,426,921 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,107,000. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,499,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,650,000 after buying an additional 970,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,661,000 after buying an additional 523,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) traded down 0.91% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,302 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.40. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $134.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. FBR & Co began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wunderlich dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,809.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are held for investment. The Company owns over 2,050 Properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 24,964,000 square feet, located in approximately 50 states.

