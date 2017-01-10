N+1 Singer Reiterates Buy Rating for ReNeuron Group Plc (RENE)

N+1 Singer reissued their buy rating on shares of ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of ReNeuron Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) opened at 2.625 on Wednesday. ReNeuron Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 3.87. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 83.07 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.71.

ReNeuron Group Plc Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc is a clinical-stage company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in researching and developing cell-based therapies. The Company’s products are allogeneic. Its CTX stem cell therapy is used for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke. Its human retinal progenitor cells (hRPC) stem cell candidate is used for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

