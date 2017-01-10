Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Stake Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $607,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $16,101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $2,939,000.

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 1,034,266 shares of the stock were exchanged. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/myriad-genetics-inc-mygn-stake-raised-by-convergence-investment-partners-llc/1147070.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation restated a “sell” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, October 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.