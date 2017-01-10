Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LABL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) opened at 78.25 on Wednesday. Multi-Color Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Multi-Color Corporation had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Multi-Color Corporation will post $3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/multi-color-corporation-labl-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-robert-w-baird/1146027.html.

In other Multi-Color Corporation news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $1,821,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Mohr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $109,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Multi-Color Corporation by 179.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 845,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,626,000 after buying an additional 543,586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Multi-Color Corporation by 30,807.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 426,065 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Multi-Color Corporation during the second quarter worth $7,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Multi-Color Corporation by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 116,458 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Multi-Color Corporation by 312.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 131,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 99,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Multi-Color Corporation

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.