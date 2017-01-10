MPLX LP (MPLX) COO Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gregory Scott Floerke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 1,000 shares of MPLX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 1,000 shares of MPLX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.
MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) opened at 35.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. MPLX LP has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.29 billion.
MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $703 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.87 million. MPLX had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MPLX LP will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MPLX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,682,000 after buying an additional 649,169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in MPLX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,119,000 after buying an additional 355,807 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in MPLX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,033,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,668,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in MPLX by 29.5% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,623,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,847,000 after buying an additional 2,190,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MPLX by 1,675.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,588,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after buying an additional 6,217,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co set a $35.00 target price on shares of MPLX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of MPLX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MPLX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of MPLX from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MPLX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MPLX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.
MPLX Company Profile
MPLX LP is a United States-based diversified master limited partnership (MLP) company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.
