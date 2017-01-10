Morgan Stanley Has $157,624,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $157,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 95,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,694,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,838,000 after buying an additional 140,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 36.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.37 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,412.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

