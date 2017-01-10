Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS’ mission is to reduce total energy consumption in our customers’ systems and service our customers with green, practical, compact solutions. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPWR. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Summit Redstone reiterated a buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 85.40 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm earned $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,113 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $553,391.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,489 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 60,567.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after buying an additional 903,659 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 107.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 701,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,570,000 after buying an additional 245,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,039,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company provides power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.

