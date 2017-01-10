Momo Inc. (MOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TH Capital began coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, T.H. Capital began coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) opened at 21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. Momo has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at about $105,665,000. SC China Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at about $73,123,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at about $27,017,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Momo by 1,013.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 446,198 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

