Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3,804,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.4% in the second quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 234,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 66.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,082 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.96% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $494,062.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,617.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

