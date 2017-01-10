Mitie Group PLC (MTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Barclays PLC

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) had its target price lifted by Barclays PLC from GBX 166 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note published on Monday. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTO. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.28) price target on shares of Mitie Group PLC in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Mitie Group PLC from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 254 ($3.09) target price on shares of Mitie Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.02) target price on shares of Mitie Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Mitie Group PLC from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 204.10 ($2.48).

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 214.70. 1,026,757 shares of the company were exchanged. Mitie Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 165.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 303.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.41. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 748.66 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/mitie-group-plc-mto-price-target-raised-to-gbx-180-at-barclays-plc/1146652.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

In other Mitie Group PLC news, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 1,852,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £3,594,152.64 ($4,370,853.27).

Mitie Group PLC Company Profile

Mitie Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing management services. The Company focuses on providing strategic outsourcing services. It operates through the segments, including Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Its Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.