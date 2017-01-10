Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Avondale Partners downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) remained flat at $5.55 during trading on Thursday. 11,297 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $110.58 million. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/mirati-therapeutics-inc-mrtx-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1146329.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 72.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 189.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.