Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Barclays PLC Analysts

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $70.00 price target from equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 62.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $487.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.13. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $121,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 12,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $726,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,327,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Microsoft Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter worth $130,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter worth $206,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

