Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday. They currently have $24.93 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.097% on Monday, hitting $22.585. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996,681 shares. Micron Technology has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The company’s market capitalization is $23.49 billion.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,107,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,305,770.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott J. Deboer sold 48,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 238,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 99.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 8,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

