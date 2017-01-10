Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 251,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $3,019,530.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Michelangelo Volpi sold 3,700 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $44,474.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 344,500 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,137,445.00.

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) opened at 12.20 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The firm’s market cap is $2.44 billion.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 37.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $197 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Michelangelo Volpi Sells 250,000 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/michelangelo-volpi-sells-250000-shares-of-pure-storage-inc-pstg-stock/1145936.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $133,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 5,486.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.