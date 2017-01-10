MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) opened at 7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 65.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/mfa-financial-inc-mfa-rating-reiterated-by-rbc-capital-markets/1146197.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 38,164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,206,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,525,000 after buying an additional 840,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company and conducts its real estate finance businesses through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segment is investing in residential mortgage assets. It invests in residential mortgage assets, including Agency mortgage backed securities (MBS), Non-Agency MBS, residential whole loans and CRT securities.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.