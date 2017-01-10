Metro Ag (MEO3) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) has been given a €27.00 ($28.42) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEO3. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Metro Ag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Ag in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Ag in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. equinet AG set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Metro Ag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Metro Ag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.49 ($33.15).

Shares of Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) traded down 1.573% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €28.032. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of €9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.293. Metro Ag has a 52 week low of €19.97 and a 52 week high of €28.40.

Metro Ag Company Profile

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

