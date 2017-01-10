Metals X Limited (MLX) Given New $0.94 Price Target at Hartley’s Research

Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) had its price target trimmed by Hartley’s Research from $3.05 to $0.94 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Metals X Ltd (MLX) – 6 January 2017



,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) traded down 1.59% during trading on Monday, reaching A$0.62. 2,114,038 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.32. Metals X Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.52 and a 52 week high of A$1.93. The stock’s market capitalization is A$297.40 million.

About Metals X Limited

Metals X Limited is engaged in the operation of tin and gold mines in Australia, and exploration and development of precious and base metals projects in Australia. The Company’s segments include Renison Tin Project, which includes mining, treatment and marketing of tin concentrate; Wingellina Nickel Project, which includes exploration and development of nickel assets; Higginsville Gold Operation, which includes mining, treatment, exploration and development of gold assets; South Kalgoorlie Operation, which includes mining, treatment, exploration and development of gold assets; Central Murchison Gold Project, which includes mining, treatment, exploration and development of gold assets, and Northern Territory Projects, which includes exploration and development of gold assets.

