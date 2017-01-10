MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 (MERLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 (NASDAQ:MERLY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 an industry rank of 77 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 (NASDAQ:MERLY) opened at 11.57 on Thursday. MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18.

