Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mercury General Corporation worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 62.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 73.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) traded up 1.55% on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,860 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.45. Mercury General Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mercury General Corporation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $808.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Mercury General Corporation’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Mercury General Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Mercury General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Mercury General Corporation news, Director Mike Curtius sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $84,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,093.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury General Corporation Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through approximately 10 insurance subsidiaries in over 10 states. The Company operates through Property and Casualty business segment. The Company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown and umbrella insurance.

