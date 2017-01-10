Medtronic PLC (MDT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about Medtronic’s recent tie-up with Fitbit in diabetes care which may help in firming its grip in this space. We are also encouraged by the company’s consistent growth across all groups and regions displaying successful integration and achievement of synergy targets. Medtronic should also get a boost with recent FDA approvals and favorable data published. Also, we await the integration synergy of the $1.1 billion buyout of Heartware that should strengthen the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure business. However, we are afraid to note that, in the past 6 months, Medtronic consistently traded below the Zacks categorized Medical Product industry. A mixed second-quarter fiscal 2017 result along with disappointing full-year guidance in November failed to recuperate the trend back. Price-fixing issue in China also adds to the concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Medtronic PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.14.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded up 1.11% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,848 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $89.27.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director James T. Lenehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen acquired 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 16.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

