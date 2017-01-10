MEDIFAST INC (MED) Releases FY16 Earnings Guidance

MEDIFAST INC (NYSE:MED) updated its FY16 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88.

Shares of MEDIFAST INC (NYSE:MED) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,113 shares. MEDIFAST INC has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $489.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.64.

MEDIFAST INC (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. MEDIFAST INC had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MEDIFAST INC will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from MEDIFAST INC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MEDIFAST INC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.02 per share, with a total value of $1,365,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,183.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,062.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in MEDIFAST INC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. TFS Capital LLC raised its position in MEDIFAST INC by 317.2% in the second quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in MEDIFAST INC during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in MEDIFAST INC during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MEDIFAST INC during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEDIFAST INC

Medifast, Inc (Medifast) is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Jason Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Take Shape For Life, Inc, Jason Enterprises, Inc, Medifast Franchise Systems (MFSI), Inc, Jason Properties, LLC, Medifast Nutrition, Inc and Seven Crondall, LLC.

