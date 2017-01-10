Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 29,000 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 116.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,145,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 161,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) traded up 0.11% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 773,443 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Thomson Reuters Corp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Thomson Reuters Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh-purchases-29000-shares-of-thomson-reuters-corp-tri/1147076.html.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.