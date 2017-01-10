Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Invests $2,137,000 in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Garmin by 22.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $123,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,518 shares. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company earned $722 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.73 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 17.24%. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

In other Garmin news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $104,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

