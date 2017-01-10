Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Continues to Hold Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH continued to hold its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $238,586,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,425,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,104,000 after buying an additional 1,739,079 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $34,528,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,139.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 870,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 800,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,321,000 after buying an additional 503,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) traded up 0.36% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,231 shares. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company operates approximately 19,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and the United States territories. Its Burger King (BK) and Tim Hortons (TH) brands have similar franchised business models. The Company operates through two segments: TH, which includes all operations of its Tim Hortons brand and BK, which includes all operations of its Burger King brand.

