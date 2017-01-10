Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 155,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 620.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Banced Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $294,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 631.8% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 176,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 152,740 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 130,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $289,644,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 146.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 125,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) traded down 1.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 1,859,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company’s market capitalization is $12.32 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

