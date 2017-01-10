McCoy Global Inc (MCB) Price Target Raised to C$2.35

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.80 to C$2.35 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) opened at 2.00 on Thursday. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.41 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies used for making up threaded connections in the global oil and gas industry. The Company’s products are used during the well construction phase for both land and offshore wells during both oil and gas exploration. Its segments are Energy Products & Service (EP&S) and Mobile Solutions.

