McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 227 ($2.76) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 215 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 190 ($2.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 249 ($3.03) to GBX 246 ($2.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 221 ($2.69) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.67 ($2.55).

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) opened at 168.00 on Tuesday. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 129.36 and a 1-year high of GBX 295.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 902.69 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from McCarthy & Stone PLC’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

About McCarthy & Stone PLC

Mccarthy & Stone Plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder of privately owned properties. The Company offers Retirement Living for over 60s, in which its services include taking care of homeowners’ lounge, landscaped gardens, guest suite and chores like gardening and exterior maintenance.

