Maxim Group Analysts Give Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a $940.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $940.00 target price on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $924.85.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 796.92 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $474.00 and a 12 month high of $847.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $766.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,224,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,795,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,804,000 after buying an additional 1,082,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $341,933,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 224.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $477,047,000 after buying an additional 461,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,160.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 438,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,880,000 after buying an additional 403,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

