Masimo Corporation (MASI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,666,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Masimo Corporation were worth $99,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,893,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,469,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,082,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,386,000 after buying an additional 180,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 633.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after buying an additional 777,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 808,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 57.6% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 725,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,077,000 after buying an additional 265,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 68.81 on Tuesday. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm earned $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.51 million. Masimo Corporation had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Masimo Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $118,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Sampath sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $3,577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,331.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products. The Company’s business is measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry. Its product offerings include monitoring blood constituents with an optical signature, optical organ oximetry monitoring, electrical brain function monitoring, acoustic respiration monitoring and exhaled gas monitoring.

