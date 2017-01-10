Masco Corporation (MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 13th

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) opened at 32.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.56. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $37.38.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Masco Corporation had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 620.95%. The firm earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco Corporation news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,657 shares of Masco Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $170,332.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,666.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 34.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 32.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 25.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Masco Corporation from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on Masco Corporation from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Masco Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Masco Corporation Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products. It has a portfolio of brands, which includes KRAFTMAID, MERILLAT and PEERLESS.

