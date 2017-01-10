Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VAC. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) opened at 80.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 32.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $22,319,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 15.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The Company is a developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand.

