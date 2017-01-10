ManpowerGroup (MAN) Shares Bought by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 124.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 208.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. 837,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.16. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post $6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $77.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47 shares in the company, valued at $3,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 24,575 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $1,940,933.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,749.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

