Macquarie Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB)

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

OSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Investec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 266 ($3.23) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.28) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OneSavings Bank PLC to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 340 ($4.13) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 326.44 ($3.97).

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) opened at 341.90 on Tuesday. OneSavings Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 371.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.78. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 831.16 million.

In other OneSavings Bank PLC news, insider April Talintyre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £626,000 ($761,279.34).

About OneSavings Bank PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

